Tokyo: Actress Sonam K. Ahuja says she and her husband Anand Ahuja didnt get a honeymoon, so their vacation here was a “honeymoon/anniversary/birthday trip all rolled into one” and she had the best time of her life.

Sonam has been posting images on Instagram from her visit to Japan. On Sunday, she also penned a thank you note to Anand, whom she married in May 2018.

“I ask myself every day… How did I get so lucky to marry my best friend in this world. Anand Ahuja and I didn’t get a honeymoon so this was honeymoon/anniversary/birthday trip all rolled into one.

“And let me tell you it was worth the wait. I had the best time of my life. Thank you my love,” Sonam captioned an image in which the couple is standing cheek to cheek and smiling.

The actress turned a year older earlier this month. On the work front, she will be next seen in “The Zoya Factor”, based on a novel of the same name by author Anuja Chauhan.