BHUBANESWAR: Cutting hair is termed as art by many but, I say, it is not an art but a science, said Jawed Habib, popular hair-expert, Monday.

Habib was in the city to launch a hair and beauty store near Nayapali at Indradhanu market. Speaking to the reporters, he said, “We think hair-cutting is an art but people are not trained in art. When people are trained in something, it becomes science.”

Answering to questions on frequent hair fall, Habib said, “Hair continues to fall because we don’t care for it. Iron and salt are the reasons for hair fall. It creates dandruff. In order to stop hair fall, we need to wash our hair with shampoo every day. You should use oil before going for shampoo but don’t massage while oiling your hair. Massage causes hair fall.”

Habib also said that adults’ hair turns grey because of diet change. “Adults often prefer fast food but I suggest them to give it up as it leads to grey hair.”

The Jawed Habib Hair & Beauty salons is opening schools in Odisha where hair stylists will be trained to become professionals. “We are going teach people to become hair professionals. They can choose any course,” he added. He urged people to became hair doctors as it is a growing profession.