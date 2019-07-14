Silverstone (UK): Formula One (F1) World Champion Lewis Hamilton won his home British Grand Prix for a record sixth time here Sunday to stretch his lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to 39 points.

Mercedes’ Bottas finished second, after starting from pole position with Hamilton alongside, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third after teammate Sebastian Vettel collided with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

It was Lewis Hamilton’s seventh win in 10 races this season and 80th of his career. He also took an extra point for the fastest lap.

Lewis Hamilton, the five-time World Champion made the most of a brief safety car period, after Bottas had already made his pitstop, to come in for fresh tyres and then stay in the lead to the chequered flag.

There were doubts about Hamilton’s success after he failed to impress in the qualifications. But Hamilton showed Sunday, the champion that he is. Starting second on the grid in the British Grand Prix, the Brition took an early lead and held on to it till the very end to win comfortably.

Agencies