BHUBANSWAR: Visitors came out in droves to shop for Sabitri Brata, Raja and Eid at ‘The Handloom Fab’ organised at Exhibition Ground here Saturday.

The fair showcased fabrics and lifestyle products at a moderate price for consumers. The fair is scheduled to continue till June 07. Interacting with Orissa Post, Saqib Wani, organiser of the fair, said, “This is a common platform for all artisans, sellers and buyers. We are expecting good sales in early June as various festivals are queued up in the state.”

“We are a great society and every seller is like a family member. Hence, we look forward to conduct business worth at least 30 lakh during the fair,” he added.

A visitor said, “Handloom Fab offers a wider range of products to choose from. At least 74 stalls ranging from sarees to Kurtis, men’s wear to home décor, kitchen utility to everyday products, the fair has it all. Sellers from at least 18 states including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha participated in the fair.”

A seller Manish Dhiraj said, “The crowd in Bhubaneswar is quite better in comparison to other states. Since the evening, I have sold four pieces of silk sarees. After the cyclone, it’s the first fair to be organised at the Exhibition Ground.”