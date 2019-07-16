Mumbai: Wishes are pouring in for Bharat actress Katrina Kaif on her 36th birthday. Her close friend Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and wished her with an adorable photo as well.

Alia wrote, “Happiest Birthday dearest Katy!! May you laugh and dance all day, shine and smile all year and give us body goals your whole life.”

For a while, there were rumours about a cold war brewing between Katrina and Alia, as Alia happens to be dating Katrina’s ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. However, both the ladies have rubbished the reports and said that their equation remains the same.

Meanwhile, Katrina is burning up Mexico in bikini photoshoots. On the work front, Katrina will be seen next on the big screen alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi.