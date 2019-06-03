Mumbai: Veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are considered the most lovable and ideal couple in the film industry. Whether it is an award function or any party, they complement each other till now even after so many years of marriage.

On the occasion of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s 46th wedding ceremony, we bring to you some interesting facts of their wedding day.

It was back in 1971, when Rishikesh Mukherjee casted both Amitabh and Jaya together in Guddi. However, due to some differences, Bachchan saab was fired from the movie. It is believed that the incident changed their fate.

Amitabh was inclined towards Jaya after seeing her in the movie. Same was from Jaya who had a soft corner for him.

Later, the two went on to appear in ‘Abhiman’ two years after in 1973. During the film, both decided to get married. On 3 June 1973, Amitabh and Jaya got married in a very simple way.

Written n Hindi, the wedding card of Amitabh Bachchan was very simple. All rituals were performed in full traditional manner. Only 5 people including his father and Gulzar saab were present during the ‘Barat’.

While from Jaya’s side family members, actor Asrani and Farida Jalal received were present.