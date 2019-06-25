Mumbai: Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her 45th birthday Tuesday with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan in London. The ‘Raja Hindustani’ actress is having a gala time with her children and Saif Ali Khan.

On her birthday, we will talk about few unknown facts about Karisma and her changing look with time.

Despite coming from a film background, Karishma had to struggle to make her place in movie. When she entered film industry, she was criticized for her looks and unique voice. Some called her Lady Randhir Kapoor and some said that she looked like a boy.

Karisma made her debut with ‘Prem Qaidi’ (1991) opposite a south hero, Harish Kumar. The movie went to become a flop and many people made fun of her.

However, Karisma established herself as a popular actress in ‘Raja Hindustani’. In 1997, Karisma delivered 3 super-duper hit movies one after another. ‘Judwaa’, ‘Hero No 1’ and ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai.’

These films were blockbuster at the box office. Karishma was also felicitated with the National Award for supporting actress for ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’.

In 2012, Karisma made a comeback with Vikram Bhatt’s film ‘Dangerous Ishq’ about nine years. The film failed. Since then, Karisma is away from the movies, but she remains very active on social media. Karisma will be seen in Alt Balaji’s new web-series ‘Mantlewood’.

