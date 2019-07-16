Mumbai: Bharat actress Katrina Kaif’s birthday is July 16. She is successful in making a permanent place in the hearts of the audience through the film. There are stories of Katrina’s association with the shooting of films. One such incident is related to her film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ (2017).

During this film, Katrina wasn’t in good health conditions, which made her face swollen. During the promotion, Katrina was seen with a swollen face due to wisdom teeth. Her picture became the talk of the town and the reason was revealed by her later.

Katrina was suffering from pain and was asked to consume antibiotics to subside the pain and infections, but even that did not yield any result. That apart, hectic schedule also prevented her from visiting the dentist. According to a report, she was told that she would have to undergo surgery to get rid of pain.

Due to lack of proper treatment, the infection aggravated. The moment she reached hospital for surgery, she was sent back and was asked to come later. However, after treatment she was fit and fine.

Recently, Katrina’s film ‘Bharat’ was released and it broke many records at the box office. Actors Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff were among the leading personalities in the film.

The movie was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

PNN/Agencies