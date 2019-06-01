Mumbai: Veteran actress Nargis was one of the most beautiful actresses Hindi cinema ever had. The beautiful actress is still remembered for her acting skills which won the hearts of millions.

Nargis married Sunil Dutt, but her closeness with Raj Kapoor was also a ‘hot topic’ back in the day. One the occasion of her birthday, let us bring to your notice an interesting incident which changed her life.

During a film shoot, Nargis was trapped inside fire. It was then, her husband Sunil Dutt who risked his own life to save Nargis. This convinced her to spend the rest of her life with the actor.

Nargis was born June 1, 1929 in the city of Calcutta. Her father, Mohanchand Uttamchand, was a well-known doctor and her mother, Jaddanbai, a Hindustani classical music singer. With the help of her mother she started her career as a child artist in Talash-E-Haq (1935). By that time she was only 6 years old.

Nargis was shooting for ‘Mother India’ in 1957. Reportedly, Dutt had saved her life from a fire on the sets of the film and both of them fell in love with each other. In March 1958, they married and have three children, Sanjay, Priya and Namrata.

In her book ‘The True Love Story of Nargis and Sunil Dutt’, Nargis mentioned that after separating from Raj kapoor, she was thinking of committing suicide but she found herself to be very lucky to get someone like Sunil.

Nargis also wrote that she had cleared everything to Sunil about her and Raj Kapoor because she knew that Sunil loved her a lot.