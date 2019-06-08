Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty, one of the most beautiful and successful actresses of the 90s, turns 45 today. Born in Karnataka 1974, Shilpa started her career at the age of 16 and has worked in more than 40 films in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Not only acting, the black beauty is a successful business woman. It doesn’t mean her life was bed of roses, even she too had to face lots of hardship.

Shilpa started her career as a model. She stepped into the movies from Baazigar and also received best debut award for the film. After this Akshay Kumar’s action comedy film ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ headed her towards success. Then her next film ‘Dhadkan’ hit screens in 2000 which set many records at the box office. It is worth mentioning that ‘Dhadkan’ was a major turning point in Shilpa’s life.

Akshay and Shilpa were considered to be one of the hottest couples of the Hindi film industry. The actress herself admitted their relationship and was even engaged to Akshay, but later on both parted their ways. After Shilpa, Akshay was linked with actress Raveena Tandon.

Well, who does not know the love triangle of Shilpa, Raveena and Akshay

Shilpa was also seen in International TV show ‘Big Brother’. Shilpa won the show and was in headlines overnight. This is considered to be the biggest turning point of her career.

Then Shilpa’s IPL team Rajasthan Royals was accused of match fixing because she was the co-owner of this team. Shilpa married London-based businessman and divorcee Raj Kundra November 22, 2009. Both have a son Vivan.

Apart from acting Shilpa is also a famous business woman. Shilpa has also achieved a lot in Yoga’s world. She also launched DVD on Yoga and recently opened her YouTube channel too in which she shares healthy food recipes. Not only this, Shilpa also shares these recipes on her social account and her Sunday Binge is also famous.