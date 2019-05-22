Kendrapara: Harassed by his fellow villagers and unable to get justice from the police, a septuagenarian committed suicide by consuming poison in this district.

Parikhita Behera, a resident of Bibhutipada village under Endor GP of Derabish police limit who made an attempt to commit suicide by consuming poison in front of SP office premises May 15 died while undergoing treatment at a hospital May 20.

Sources said Parikhita who had a land dispute case with his neighbour had also faced the wrath of some local youths as he exercised his franchise in favour of a candidate of a particular political party.

The septuagenarian, had earlier knocked the doors of Kendrapara SP office to get justice for his land dispute with his neighbour.

With the intervention of Kendrapara SP, the demarcation work of his land was done with the help of Derabish police. The village gentry later made an attempt to solve the land dispute between Parikhita Behera and his neighbour.

But, the neighbour did not obey the decision of the sarpanch. Later, he and his wife faced the wrath of local youths after they cast their votes in favour of a particular party candidate.

Parikhita came to SP office on May 15 last and consumed poison in front of the district SP office. A suicidal note was also found from Parikhita’s pocket in which he alleged that the local sarpanch, Biju Yuva Vahini members and local police misbehaved him as he cast his vote in favour of BJP party candidate.

The oldman was rushed to the district head quarter hospital for treatment and later shifted to a Cuttack-based hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

(UNI)