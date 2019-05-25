New Delhi: The talented Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood beauty Esha Gupta are rumoured to be the ‘it’ couple. Earlier, the cricketer was earlier linked with Elli AvrRam and Urvashi Rautela but looks like its gorgeous Esha who is actually dating him.

According to a local; media, the duo is dating but keeping it a low key affair. The report quotes a source as saying that the actress is in love with Hardik and he too makes her feel special by doing small cutesy things. Also, their social media exchange drops major hints at them being a couple.

But, the buzz is that the duo is not keen on talking about it in public. The two want to avoid public eye and do not want any paps to track them. Reportedly, the two stay close to each other and prefer spending time with each other indoors rather than being spotted outside.