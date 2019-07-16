Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and former minister Biswabhusan Harichandan was appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh. President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Harichandan and Sushri Anusuiya Uikey as the Governors of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, respectively Tuesday.

The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, said a Rastrapati Bhawan communiqué. Harichandan will replace ESL Narsimhan, Governor of Telangana, who has been holding additional charge of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation in 2014.

A seasoned politician, Harichandan was elected to Odisha Assembly five times – twice on a Janata Dal ticket and thrice on a BJP ticket. He held crucial portfolios including revenue, law, industries, food supplies, rural development and fisheries departments as a minister. He was the BJP’s state president from 1980 to 1988.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is giving due recognition and respect to Odisha. During my conversation with PM yesterday, he said, ‘Apko Odisha chodna hoga. Ek do din ke andar badi responsibility dunga.’ I was sure that some major responsibility will be given to me,” said Harichandan. The BJP leader said he will try his best to work for the interest of Odisha on various issues including Polavaram. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have locked horns over the irrigation project and the case is pending in SC.