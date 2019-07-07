Chandigarh: Hours after a well-known doctor and social worker was shot dead in Haryana’s Karnal town at point blank range late last evening, a few men were rounded up, Police said Sunday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar whose hometown is Karnal visited Sunday the family of Rajiv Gupta, who was shot dead at point-blank range by three motorcycle-borne masked men late Saturday evening when he was en route to his new Amritdhara hospital at ITI Chowk in his car.

Director General of Police Manoj Yadav earlier reached the crime spot. Superintendent of Police Surender Singh Bhoria said the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained. “We have rounded up some people,” he said.

As per eyewitnesses, the attackers had fired thrice at point-blank range at the 56-year-old, who sustained two bullets in the chest.

Gupta, former president of the Karnal unit of Indian Medical Association, was rushed to the hospital by his driver, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Senior Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala reached the hospital and condemned the incident. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Chief Minister has failed to ensure the safety of people of his constituency.