Jajpur: Amid allegations of large-scale financial wrongdoings in paddy procurement at some cooperative societies in Jajpur, an assistant secretary of Mangalpur Cooperative Society under Dasrathpur block was suspended, a report said.

Another irregularity at Markandpur PACS has come to light under Sadar block. It was learnt that fraud to the tune of Rs 15 lakh was committed in the name of four farmers in 2015-16 during paddy procurement.

The farmers had taken up the issue with the administration but the latter did not pay heed to the misappropriation of fund. Then the farmers had moved the High Court.

On July 3, the High Court directed the Joint Director of the Odisha State Cooperative Society to conduct a probe into the alleged irregularities and submit necessary documents related to farmers to the court by July 20. The next hearing of the case will be held on the same date.

The High Court also asked the District Civil Supplies Officer, ARCS and DRCS of Cuttack division to appear before the court July 20.

The HC order has left some officials involved in the fraud panicked.

Farmers – Ramchandra Jena, Prafulla Dwivedy, Chakradhar Sahu and Dayanidhi Sahu – had made a written complaint about irregularities to the Jajpur Collector December 29, 2016. It was stated in the complaint that Dillip Kumar Rout, a resident of Markandpur, is a watchman at Manidas Vidyapeetha and his wife Kabita Rout is a member of the Markandpur PACS. The couple has two sons. In 2015, a total quantity of 1112 quintals of paddy was purchased in the names of the four.

The farmers had sought data from the society about the land owned by the four people. They had demanded a probe into it. But nothing has happened.

The farmers had also taken up the issue with higher authorities of Cooperative Department in Bhubaneswar. As nothing was successful, they finally moved the High Court November 18, 2017.

It is learnt that financial wrongdoings have been committed in loans and crop insurance of farmers having no land. Such frauds have reportedly taken place at over 50 PACS including at Mangalpur, Mahisara and Bandala societies.

A well-oiled racket has been involved in such financial frauds which have been going on for years, observers said.

When CSO of Jajpur, Surendra Kumar Hota, was contacted over phone, his mobile phone was found switched off.

PNN