Bhubaneswar: HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company received official approval from Odisha government to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for loanee and non-loanee farmers in the eight districts of the state for Kharif 2019.

The scheme will be implemented in Deogarh, Kendrapada, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Puri and Subarnapur.

Officials from HDFC ERGO said: “PMFBY scheme insures farmers against losses in crop yield arising from a wide range of external risks, such as drought, floods, dry spells, landslides, cyclones, hurricanes, hailstorm, inundation, pests, diseases and others. For the purpose of determining the loss in the yield, the State government will plan and conduct Crop Cutting Experiments (CCEs) on notified crops in areas to be covered by the scheme. In case the data, based on CCEs conducted, shows yield to be low, then the farmers will be considered to have suffered a shortfall in their yield for which the claims will be payable to farmers.”

The scheme provides insurance cover for all stages of the crop cycle, including pre-sowing, harvesting and post-harvest risks.

Farmers from those districts can reach out to their respective banks, Common Service Centres (CSCs) or contact the authorized HDFC ERGO agents to obtain the insurance cover under the PMFBY scheme for the corps listed above. The last date of obtaining cover, under this scheme is July 31, 2019.