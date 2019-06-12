Sambalpur: “Treating everyone equal is the virtue of being human and my profession teaches me so,” quips Shanti Sandha, 50, who runs a tea stall near petrol pump at Bhatra here.

“For me, a beggar coming for a cup of tea is same as a millionaire coming. I treat everyone as my customers and approach them with respect. It is the best way to live life. Treat everyone as you wish to be treated is my motto of living life,” Sandha adds.

“Nowadays people do not show respect to the poor. Everyone is busy in this fast-paced world and often feels humiliated to talk or extend help to a needy person. But, my profession teaches me to treat everyone as equal,” he asserts.

For me, a beggar coming for a cup of tea is same as a millionaire coming

Shanti Sandha| tea seller

Sandha, who helps the poor and the destitute, has never got the chance to go to school due to economical strains during his childhood. In bid to shoulder the responsibilities of his family, he started a small tea stall along National Highway-37 years back. Since then, there has been no turning back.

“Over the years, Sandha has become a saviour of the poor. He often helps the destitute and provides them tea and snacks. He befriends government officials and rich people and in return gets them to do something for the destitute and needy,” said a resident here.

Many social activists, retired government employees and media people visit Sandha’s tea stall. He discusses welfare schemes with them and convinces them to help the needy. Owing to his friendly nature, many people visit his tea stall every morning.

With a profound sense of social responsibility, Sandha says, “I come across a lot of people every day, both rich and poor. I try to approach government officials and talk to them on behalf of the poor and ask them for help. My tea helps me befriend officials quickly.”

“I am happy to help the needy. Poverty prevented me from going to school. But, humanity doesn’t come along with education. It is learnt from life. Giving back to the society in some way or the other is the best thing one can do. No one should hesitate when it comes to helping some needy people,” he concludes.