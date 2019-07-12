Have you ever heard of a village where the village head eats food in one country and goes to sleep in another?

If you have not heard anything like this, then let us tell you that such a unique village exists in India.

The village is as beautiful as the story for which it is famous for.

The name of this village is Longwa. Half of the village falls in Indian lands while the other half in Myanmar’s. Another unique feature of this village is that there was a tradition of cutting the head of the enemy, which was banned in the year 1940.

Longwa lies 42 km away from the Mon town of Nagaland, adjoining to the Myanmar border. People of the Konyak tribe live here. They are considered to be very dreadful and often fight with neighboring villages to take control over their land.

Prior to 1940, the Konyak tribes used to cut the head of other people to occupy their clan and their properties.

Konyak tribals are also called head hunters. Most of the villages of this tribe lived on the top of the hills so that they could keep an eye on their enemies.

However, head hunting was fully banned in the 1940s.

It is said that authorities decided to draw the border line which would divide the village in two equal parts but it would not have any effect on the Konyak tribe.

A pillar across the border features details in both languages – Burmese and Hindi.

The head of the Konyak tribe is also the head of many villages. He is allowed to have more than wife and the present head has over 60.

The border of India and Myanmar goes through the middle of this village head’s house. It is therefore said that the head of this village eats food in India and then sleeps in Myanmar.

The people of this village have dual citizenship of India and Myanmar. They can travel to both countries without the need for a passport or a visa.

PNN/Agencies