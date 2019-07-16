Bolangir: Healthcare services were disrupted in Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital here after para-medical staff went on a cease-work strike over ransacking of the hospital ICU by relatives of a patient who died there.

All staff nurses, pathologists, radiologists, health workers, attendants and sweepers led by their coordination committee president Sitaram Satpathy staged a dharna inside the hospital demanding arrest of the accused persons in the incident.

Notably, the relatives of a patient enraged over his death ransacked the intensive care unit and misbehaved with the hospital staff.

A complaint was lodged at the police station and the police assured action against the accused. However, inaction against the accused sparked tension among the staff as they sported black badges in protest but attended their duty. Meanwhile, police arrested two of the accused persons.

However, the staff boycotted hospital work when the police failed to take stringent action against the remaining accused. Consequently, patients were put to untold suffering due to the staff agitation since Monday morning.

The agitators relented after hospital superintendent Narayan Acharya, SDPO Srimant Barik and Town police IIC Tophan Bag promised to arrest the other accused at the earliest.

Braja Kishore Panda, Sheshram Keshari Pradhan, vice-presidents, Bhawani Nanda, general secretary Radhamadhav Mishra and Sabita Sethy, joint secretaries of the para-medical staff coordination committee took part in the agitation.

PNN