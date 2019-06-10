Washington: Inadequate fruit and vegetable consumption may account for millions of deaths from heart disease and strokes each year across the globe, a study has found.

The researchers estimated average national intakes of fruit and vegetables from diet surveys and food availability data representing 113 countries (about 82 per cent of the world’s population), then combined this information with data on causes of death in each country and data on the cardiovascular risk associated with inadequate fruit and vegetable consumption.

Based on data from 2010, the scientists estimated that suboptimal fruit consumption results in nearly 1.3 million deaths from stroke and more than 520,000 deaths from coronary heart disease worldwide each year.

Suboptimal vegetable consumption was estimated to result in about 200,000 deaths from stroke and more than 800,000 deaths from coronary heart disease.

“Fruits and vegetables are a modifiable component of diet that can impact preventable deaths globally,” said Victoria Miller, a postdoctoral researcher at Tufts University in the US.

“Our findings indicate the need for population-based efforts to increase fruit and vegetable consumption throughout the world,” Miller said.

Fruits and vegetables are extremely rich in fibre, potassium, magnesium, antioxidants and phenolics, which have been shown to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol.

They also improve the health and diversity of good bacteria in the digestive tract. People who eat more of these foods also are less likely to be overweight or obese, lowering their risk of cardiovascular disease.

“Global nutrition priorities have traditionally focused on providing sufficient calories, vitamin supplementation and reducing additives like salt and sugar,” said Dariush Mozaffarian, from the Tufts University.

“These findings indicate a need to expand the focus to increasing availability and consumption of protective foods like fruits, vegetables and legumes — a positive message with tremendous potential for improving global health,” said Mozaffarian.

Based on dietary guidelines and studies of cardiovascular risk factors, the researchers defined optimal fruit intake as 300 grams per day — equivalent to roughly two small apples.

Optimal intake of vegetables, including legumes, was defined as 400 grams per day–equivalent to about three cups of raw carrots.

The impact of inadequate fruit and vegetable intake was greatest in countries with the lowest fruit and vegetable consumption.

Countries in South Asia, East Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa had low fruit intake and high rates of associated stroke deaths. Countries in Central Asia and Oceania had low vegetable intake and high rates of associated coronary heart disease.

In the US, suboptimal vegetable intake may account for 82,000 cardiovascular deaths while suboptimal fruit intake accounted for 57,000 deaths.

The study estimated that roughly one in seven cardiovascular deaths could be attributed to not eating enough fruit and one in 12 cardiovascular deaths could be attributed to not eating enough vegetables.

Research found that, suboptimal fruit and vegetable intake had the greatest perceived proportional impact on cardiovascular disease deaths among younger adults — by age group and greatest proportional impact on cardiovascular disease deaths in men, likely because women tend to eat more fruits and vegetables – by gender.

Cardiovascular disease currently is the number one cause of death in the US and worldwide.

PTI