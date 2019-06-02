Bhubaneswar: There seems to be no respite from the scorching sun as the regional meteorological centre here predicted the rising temperature coupled with heatwave condition to continue for the next couple of days in the state.

Odisha continues to reel under an intense heat wave with 10 places recording above 40 degrees Celsius Saturday.

Western Odisha town Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius while Angul boiled at 42.2 degrees followed by Sambalpur at 42 degrees, Hirakud at 41.6 degrees, Talcher at 40.5 degrees and Sonepur at 40.2 degrees.

Sundargarh, Bhawanipatna, Bolangir and Titlagarh recorded 40 degrees Celsius each.

However, the coastal districts registered temperature below 40 degrees.

Capital city Bhubaneswar recorded 35.6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the met department warned that thunderstorms with gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places in 18 districts.

The districts are Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal and Khurdha.

(IANS)