Bhubaneswar: The intense heatwave condition continued unabated in Odisha particularly in the western part of the state with maximum day temperature soaring past 40 degrees Celsius in many places.

While coastal Odisha recorded a few degrees less than the western part, heat coupled with humidity threw life out of gear on most places. Roads and shops wore a deserted look by 11:00am in most places.

Bhubaneswar based Regional Meteorological Centre predicted that there would be no respite from the heatwave in next two days. The local weather office here has issued heatwave warning for the next 48 hours.

People have been advised to avoid physical labour during 11:00am and 3:00pm. They also have been advised to not to venture out during peak hours and use adequate sun protection apart from carrying drinking water to avoid sun burn and heat stroke – if they must go out.

The soaring temperature accompanied by high level of humidity has compounded the misery of the people affecting the normal life.

Meanwhile, Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) Tuesday said that heatwave conditions would continue in Coastal Odisha till June 13 after which the temperature might decrease in the state owing to pre-monsoon rains. The pre-monsoon showers are expected in Odisha from June 14.