Bhubaneswar: The blistering heatwave condition in Odisha is likely to persist for more 24 hours, the weathermen have said. It also stated that nine districts: Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Bolangir and Nuapada are under severe heatwave alert.

The regional centre of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here has warned the people of the above mentioned nine districts not to venture out in the sun as they may fall prey to heat-related diseases.

Sonepur was the hottest city Monday with the temperature rising to 44.8 degree Celsius. There were five other cities where mercury touched 44 degrees Celsius mark and six more where it was above 40 degree Celsius. This city recorded the highest temperature of 38.2 degree Celsius while at Cuttack it was 37.8 degree Celsius.

The regional IMD office has also warned that some districts like Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Ganjam may experience Nor’wester rains Tuesday. Rains accompanied by lightning and a wind speed of 30 to 40 kmph may happen in these districts.

Similarly, Kandhamal, Angul, Sundargarh, Deogarh and Boudh are districts where thundershowers are likely to occur. A couple of places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, and Kandhamal districts are likely to get slight to normal rainfall.

PNN