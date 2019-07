Jammu: Heavy firing exchanges took place between Indian and Pakistani troopers on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district Friday, police said.

“At 8 a.m., the Pakistani troops resorted to shelling and firing of small arms to target Indian military and civilian facilities in the Krishna Ghati sector,” police sources said.

“Some shells fell in the civilian areas. No loss of life has been reported. Indian troops retaliated effectively,” the sources added.

IANS