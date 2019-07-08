Bhubaneswar: Moderate shower, going on at some parts of the state under the impact of a low pressure which lay centered over western Bihar and south Chhattisgarh, and a trough line created from North West Rajasthan to north east Bay of Bengal, will intensify from July 9, forecast the regional centre of India Meteorological Department here.

According to the information shared by the centre, the state will get rainfall as long as the trough line is there.

While no forecast has been made as to which districts are likely to witness rainfall Monday, it has forecast that Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Malkangiri are to experience heavy rainfall July 9.

Similarly, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh and Sambalpur are likely to witness heavy rainfall July 10. Heavy rainfall is likely to lash Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh, Deogarh and Angul July 11, the centre warned.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as the sea condition would be moderate to rough.

Hirakud recorded the highest rainfall of 16mm while Sambalpur and Malkangiri recorded 5mm and 3mm rainfall respectively Sunday.

PNN