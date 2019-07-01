Bhubaneswar: It seems like the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) failed in achieving the desired result yet again as heavy rains left the road near Iskcon temple struggling with acute deluge problems.

An hour-long spell of rain Sunday evening deluged several parts of the city causing untold hardships to the citizens.

The entire stretch of the road was inundated by drainage water causing massive traffic jams. In fact more than 20 four-wheelers and autos were seen trapped and seemingly floating in the middle of the flooded road.

Heavy rainfall triggered by a low pressure left Bhubaneswar and several low lying areas in the city including Jaydev Vihar, Acharya Vihar, Vani Vihar, Rasulgarh, Satyanagar, Satya Vihar, Khandagiri, Sahid Nagar, Sashtri Nagar etc flooded. Similarly, water in and around the Iskcon temple puffed up and stayed put without getting drained.

Last year, few hours of intense rainfall led to flooding in front of the Iskcon temple and several other areas, throwing normal life out of gear in the capital city. Due to lack of proper planning of drainage system near the Iskcon temple and other places in the city, water logging is happening every year. The ‘smartest city’ of the country should fix the problem for the betterment of the city residents.

The newly-constructed Bomikhal flyover was also flooded after the rains. The weather forecast had predicted another flood disaster in Bhubaneswar in the next three days. No substantial measures were taken to address the concerns.

PNN