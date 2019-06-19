Nagarnar (Chhattisgarh): In this part of the country, to ‘live in’ is not a sin. The couple is not ostracised. In fact, locals here encourage youngsters to go for ‘live in’ before choosing their partner.

Pethu, or live-in relationship are quite popular among tribals of Bastar in Chhattisgarh, with many couples marrying after the birth of their first children. Even the children born out of wedlock are accepted by the society.

Live-in relationships have social and legal sanction and are common place across the entire Bastar region. The udhalka vivah, or marriage after kidnapping, is equally popular with the Gond and Muriya tribes in Bijapur, Farasgaon and Naraynapur blocks of the region.

Under the system, any youth can grab hold of a girl’s arms in a public place- usually weekly haats or Madiyasthe festivals. If the girl doesn’t object, the boy takes her to his home and informs society about the vivah.

Next day, he goes to the girl’s house and gives the mahala to the parents- this can comprise money, liquor, goats, bulls or boar.