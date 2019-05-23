There are many countries around the world that are famous for their peculiar rules and regulations. One such country is Swaziland in Africa whose bizarre customs and rituals will blow your mind away.

Every year around the months of August-September, the ‘Umhlanga’ Ceremony’ festival is held in Ludzidzini Royal Village which home to the Swaziland royal family.

In this festival, virgin girls dance in front of the king and the general public wearing no clothes. That is not all. The king then chooses a new queen from these dancing girls.

The elderly women give these girls tips on how to remain a virgin and to keep their body beautiful until they get married. As per Swaziland culture, this festival teaches young girls to understand their culture.

It is said that if the girls become pregnant before marriage, then their family has to pay a fine, which funnily is a cow.

There were reports that the King had passed a law making it compulsory to marry two girls or risk going to jail. However, this turned out to be a hoax.

PNN/Agencies