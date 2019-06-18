Brahmagiri: After Devasnana Purnima in Puri Jagannath temple, the 15-day long ‘Anasara’ period of the Holy Trinity has begun during which their public darshan is prohibited and thus devotees have started thronging Alarnath temple here in Puri district to have a glimpse of Lord Alarnath who is believed to be the avatar of Lord Jagannath.

Brahmagiri becomes second ‘Shreekshetra’ for 14 days after Devasnana Purnima is observed in Puri Jagannath temple. As the Lords in Puri remain out of bounds from public view owing to the fever they catch after snana purnima, devotees throng here since Lord Jagannath gives his devotees an opportunity to see him in the form of Lord Alarnath.

It is believed that devotees have the blessings of Lord Jagannath after having darshan of Alarnath. They also get ‘Mahaprasad’ like the one in Jagannath temple in Puri. This apart, Alarnath’s favourite ‘Khiri Prasad’ is also available at the Ananda Bazaar here.

Time Table of rituals at Alarnath temple

Dwar Fita: 4:00am

Mangal Alati: 4:15am

Abakash: 4:30am

Tadaplagi: 4:40am

Besa: 5:00am

Gopala Ballabha: 5:30am

Darshan: 6:00am to 11:30am

Mandira Shodha: 11:35am

Sakal Dhupa: 12 noon

Madhhyan Dhupa: 2:00pm

Pahada: 2:30pm

Darshan: 2:45pm to 4:00pm

Bhaand(Prasad): 4:10pm

Darshan: 4:30pm to 7:00pm

Sandhya Alati: 7:10pm to 7:40pm

Mailam Besha: 8:00pm to 8:10pm

Darshan: 8:30pm to 10:00pm

Sandhya Dhupa: 10:00pm to 10:30pm

Bada Singhara Besha and Dhupa: 10:50pm to 11:10pm

Pahada: 12am

PNN