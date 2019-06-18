Brahmagiri: After Devasnana Purnima in Puri Jagannath temple, the 15-day long ‘Anasara’ period of the Holy Trinity has begun during which their public darshan is prohibited and thus devotees have started thronging Alarnath temple here in Puri district to have a glimpse of Lord Alarnath who is believed to be the avatar of Lord Jagannath.
Brahmagiri becomes second ‘Shreekshetra’ for 14 days after Devasnana Purnima is observed in Puri Jagannath temple. As the Lords in Puri remain out of bounds from public view owing to the fever they catch after snana purnima, devotees throng here since Lord Jagannath gives his devotees an opportunity to see him in the form of Lord Alarnath.
It is believed that devotees have the blessings of Lord Jagannath after having darshan of Alarnath. They also get ‘Mahaprasad’ like the one in Jagannath temple in Puri. This apart, Alarnath’s favourite ‘Khiri Prasad’ is also available at the Ananda Bazaar here.
Time Table of rituals at Alarnath temple
Dwar Fita: 4:00am
Mangal Alati: 4:15am
Abakash: 4:30am
Tadaplagi: 4:40am
Besa: 5:00am
Gopala Ballabha: 5:30am
Darshan: 6:00am to 11:30am
Mandira Shodha: 11:35am
Sakal Dhupa: 12 noon
Madhhyan Dhupa: 2:00pm
Pahada: 2:30pm
Darshan: 2:45pm to 4:00pm
Bhaand(Prasad): 4:10pm
Darshan: 4:30pm to 7:00pm
Sandhya Alati: 7:10pm to 7:40pm
Mailam Besha: 8:00pm to 8:10pm
Darshan: 8:30pm to 10:00pm
Sandhya Dhupa: 10:00pm to 10:30pm
Bada Singhara Besha and Dhupa: 10:50pm to 11:10pm
Pahada: 12am
PNN
