Baliguda: At a time when there should have been books in their hands, kids in villages under Landagaon panchayat of this block in tribal-dominated Kandhamal district are forced to work.

Irony, they are made to work by government officials for petty pocket money. Mocking at the law, forest officials are reportedly engaging schoolchildren to work in kendu leaf centres, reports said.

Instead of hiring adult labourers, minors are hired to work in risky conditions for petty wages of Rs 60-70 a day. As daily wagers would charge a minimum of Rs 200 a day, forest officials engage kids and pay pennies each day and make them work in hazardous conditions while pocketing the rest of the sanctioned money.

This has been going on under the eye of the district administration, locals alleged. Even after repeated complaints, the officials are not at all worried as no action has been taken yet. Almost all, including senior officials, are involved in this fraud and are making huge amounts by engaging children, sources added.

The kids come to work here for fun

Munsingh Biswamitra Patra| kendu depot in-charge, Godhabali



An example is the Godhabali-based kendu depot under this block in Kandhamal district. Many school kids are processing kendu leaves here. All the children are students of a local school. As they belong to poor families, they work in kendu depots to make extra income for the family.

Earlier, the children were spotted by some journalists after which the matter was brought to the notice of the senior authorities. However, no steps have been taken in this regard.

They are mostly engaged in drying kendu leaves and later storing them at the depot. Even though the temperature is high the children are seen drying the leaves under the sun.

Childline director Rabindra Kumar Panda condemned the officials and assured action after a probe. “Last year, we had conducted raids at several places and rescued many children. We will make sure that the kids resume their education sans any hindrance,” Panda said.

Efforts to contact Baliguda forest ranger have been futile as he refrains from taking any calls.

When contacted, the depot in-charge Munsingh Biswamitra Patra said, “The kids come to work here for fun.”