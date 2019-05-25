There is a tribe named Kreung in Cambodia that follows an extremely weird and bizarre ritual.

Parents build a ‘love hut’ for their daughters who have attained puberty. It is a separate house where they meet different boys for conversations. These meetings most of the times reach up to sexual intercourse but having s*x doesn’t mean that they must marry each other. After having a number of such meetings, the girls are allowed to choose their partners.

When young girls reach puberty around the age of 13-15, their fathers build them a separate bamboo hut, away from the family home, so they get privacy and can explore things.

The Kreung people instill a strong message that s*x before marriage is acceptable. Here girls invite boys they want into their love hut to get intimate or just talk without any s*x.

In this culture, divorce is unheard of. The word “slut” is not even a thing. Girls can have multiple boyfriends at a time in their hut and there’s no jealous drunken brawl if she ends up choosing one boy over another. Sexual violence is rare. Rape is nonexistent.

PNN/Agencies