Though it might sound strange, it is true. In this city, girls are openly sold in markets by their parents. Interestingly, it is considered a custom and has been going on since ages.

Parents find customers for their own daughters. In fact, this is done for their marriage. This strange-poor practice is prevalent in a community of Europe. A special market is set up to find customers. According to the information, girls have no problem with this practice. They think it is a better way to find good husbands. This unique market is decked in Bulgaria and it is a part of the European Union.

Practice of selling daughters has deep roots in Romanian empire. People of this community are so poor and face difficulties to earn bread. This is the reason that people are still following this tradition since centuries.

According to a report- lack of education in this community is also another reason of their narrow thought. Community girls do not reach college. At a young age, they are sold for marriage.

The Bridal markets are organised four times a year in which girls willingly get ready and pick boys for their own marriage.

PNN/Agencies