Normally dead people are buried so that their soul can leave in peace and some do cremation according to their respective rituals.

Both are done in different places but there is a village in Uttar Pradesh where people bury the dead in their homes and within the compounds of their dwellings.

Pokar is a village of 150 Muslims families and it is 32 kilometres from the Taj Mahal.

The reason why they bury their dead inside their homes will shock you. They are doing so because of a lack of a burial ground.

The people cannot move out of the village as nobody is ready to buy land that holds a graveyard in the backyard. The Muslims also face ostracism from the other villagers and children, antagonised by the bodies that line up the backyards, causing a putrid smell and other grievances, especially when the mud is washed off during the rainy season. Sometimes, the bodies come to the surface, floating on water.

PNN/Agencies