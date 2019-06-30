India is the land of gods and miracles. There have been a number of incidents where science couldn’t explain the logic and the miracle of nature and gods were obvious.

Many-a-times similar tales have been witnessed in temples that have strengthened the belief of people in gods.

A similar tale has surfaced from ‘Gadiya Ghat Mataji Temple’ on the banks of Kali Sindh river in Shajapur district of Madya Pradesh.

Normally ghee is used to fuel lamps but there is an earthen lamp in this temple that has been burning since past five years and to keep it burning water is used. Yes, you read it right.

According to legends, the goddess came in dream of the temple priest and asked him to light the main temple lamp using water from the nearby river. Acting on it, next day the priest took water from Kali Sindh river flowing besides this temple and poured it in the lamp and surprisingly the lamp continued to burn.

It has been the tradition of the temple since last five years. Devotees throng in large numbers to this temple to witness this miracle.

Even, scientists and researchers have failed to find out the reason behind it.

PNN/Agencies