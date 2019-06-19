In India there are many tribes that continue to remain off contact from the public. Each and every tribe have their own traditions and culture. A lot of it is little known and even lesser documented.

Today we are going to tell you about a tribe where there are no widows.

Yes, you read it right. There is a tribein Chhattisgarh named ‘Gond’. According to their practice, if the husband dies, the widow is married off to the next bachelor in the house.

At times, the husband could be her grandson.

Because of this practice, it is almost impossible to find a widow among their clan.

In this system minors are allowed to get married. Child marriage, as a matter of fact, is the norm.

If no male willing or available to marry a widow woman, she is offered specially designed silver bangles called ‘pato’ by the community’s elders on the tenth day following her husband’s death.

She is then considered married and goes to live in the house of the woman who plays the benefactor.

Many Gonds worship Ravana, whom they consider to be the tenth ‘dharmaguru’ of their people and the ancestor-king of one of their lineages.

