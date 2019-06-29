The changing social equations and lifestyle affects our traditions. Some traditions modify them according to time but some remain as they are.

When people come to know about these bizarre traditions they feel shocked. One such tradition is still prevalent in the Tharu society. This tradition goes against the equality of men and women. Tharu women, after serving the food on a plate, push the plate forward using their feet.

The reason behind this is as interesting as the tradition.

In Tharu society, women play the main role in the family.

According to a report, during the Battle of Haldighati in 1576, the family members of the soldiers of Maharana Pratap along with their servants were sent to the foothills of the Himalayas in the wake of the security of their families. After wandering for a long time, they reached the Terai area of ​​Uttar Pradesh adjoining the Nepal border.

These people, who came from the Thar region of Rajasthan, were later called as Tharu. Women got married to their soldiers and servants but the marriages were merely an agreement for safety.

Somewhere in their heart, it continued to hurt their ego.

So when they used to serve food to men, pushed the plate using their feet. By doing so, their ego got satisfied and gradually, it took the form of tradition.

PNN/Agencies