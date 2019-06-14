Cuttack: High School Supplementary Examinations along with state Open School Certificate Examinations conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will begin July 8, BSE secretary Ramashish Hajra has said.

According to examination controller of BSE Nihar Ranjan Mohanty, timing for the examination has been set at 9:00am in the morning. It will continue till 11:30am for all papers apart from mathematics which will run till 11:45am.

Form fill up for the papers started June 4 and will come to an end June 17.

While the supplementary examination will come to an end July 14, state Open School Certificate Examinations would conclude July 16, said Mohanty.