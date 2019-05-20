Mumbai: While the whole world is awaiting the results of the Indian general election 2019, a hilarious meme of ex-lovers Salman Khan, Aishwarya and Vivek Oberoi is taking the internet by storm.

Interestingly, the meme has been shared by Vivek Oberoi himself. He shared a meme created by some Twitter user.

The picture basically shows the results shown by the Exit polls. It shows Salman and Aishwarya’s relationship as the ‘opinion poll’, Vivek and Aishwarya’s affair as the ‘exit poll’ and Abhishek-Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s happy family as the ‘final result’.

While, the actor took the picture in a right spirit and gave a good laugh at the creativity of the maker, it has not gone well with few netizens who trolled him brutally.

Vivek wrote, “Haha! 👍 creative! No politics here….just life 🙏😃.”

However, netizens didn’t find the joke amusing and expressed their unhappiness towards the post.

Salman and Aishwarya’s affair in 2000 made headlines. However, they called it quits by 2002. Post which, Aishwarya dated Vivek Oberoi, though she never publicly admitted it.

But after the infamous press conference of 2003 where Vivek Oberoi accused Salman Khan of drunkenly calling him 41 times in the night and threatening to kill him, Aishwarya cut all ties with Vivek. It was in 2007 that Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan, and the two have a daughter Aaradhya.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai are yet to react on the issue.

