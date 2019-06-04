Mumbai: After much wait, the makers of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Super 30’ released the trailer of the movie. The trailer shows how Hrithik Roshan has slipped into the role of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who helps fulfill the dreams of a group of underprivileged children to become engineers and scientists.

“Raja ka beta raja nahi banega. Raja woh hi banega, jo haqdaar hoga,”Hrithik says in a heavy voice in the trailer. He sheds light on the prevailing issue of class disparity in the Indian education system and how deserving students sometimes end up losing opportunities.

After the trailer launch of “Super 30”, produced by Reliance Entertainment, a meme war broke out on Twitter. Have a look at some of the hilarious tweets below:

Look at the swag of Anand Kumar 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Sala phadu trailer hai Rip box office#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/Knv7WD5K8f — Ravi Ranjan (@raviranjanhr) June 4, 2019

Can't believe Kangna has a cameo in the movie….she nailed it#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/DIMoj6uZAP — Rahul..🔥☄ (@Rahul_RKF) June 4, 2019