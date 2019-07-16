Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan seems to be his own best competition, at least when it comes to giving the wasteland that is social media life. The 45-year-old actor appears in last Friday’s release Super 30 as educationist Anand Kumar and in the newly-released teaser of upcoming film War in full beast mode.

War co-stars Tiger Shroff and the teaser’s fight and chase sequences are quite spectacular; but speaking purely in terms of Twitter humour, Hrithik Roshan wins.

Many of the memes circulating online riff on the unsophisticated Hrithik of Super 30 vs the slick Hrithik of War theme as applied to social and economic situations.

Have a look at some of the memes:

Pic 1 : India in other Matches Pic 2 : India in Semifinals.#WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/gTJydFLQeu — Indian Billa (@HaveliWaleUncle) July 16, 2019

Mom ka Raja beta: What he actually is

Vs

What she thinks of him #WarTeaser pic.twitter.com/krw5zN32c7 — CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) July 15, 2019

Online Shopping Pic 1 : Expectations

Pic 2 : Reality pic.twitter.com/JILMCDFDOl — Gujju Rocks 😎 (@khaman_Dhoklaa) July 15, 2019