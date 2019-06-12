Shikhar Dhawan’s fractured thumb has paved for Rishabh Pant’s entry into India’s World Cup squad. Pant will be joining the Indian team that next plays New Zealand.

Before Pant’s inclusion, there was speculation over the names of Ambati Rayudu and Shreyas Iyer too. But former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and Indian cricket fans on Twitter were hopeful for Pant who is one of the World Cup reserves ready to board the flight to England in event of an injury.

The scenario also inspired meme fest on Twitter:

Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey & Prithvi Shaw outside the BCCI Headquarters after #ShikharDhawan is ruled out from the world cup due to thumb injury.#CWC19 #WorldCup2019 @DennisCricket_ pic.twitter.com/hlhCS9qjjr — Bilal Shahid (@BilalShahidRana) June 11, 2019

Rishabh Pant Right Now After #ShikharDhawan Injury ! pic.twitter.com/RVZOJCoWgW — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 11, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan is out for 3 weeks due to thumb injury. #ShikharDhawan

Meanwhile Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/mdMBTAgKVP — Lord Duffer-In (@British_Viceroy) June 11, 2019

Rishabh Pant rushing for his flight after hearing about Shikhar Dhawan 😉#CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7ZNIvm0II7 — FlashScore.in (@FlashScore_IN) June 11, 2019