Afghanistan gave a massive scare to India in their tense ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Saturday in Southampton. India finished with only 224 but Kohli marshaled his troops wonderfully well to clinch an 11-run win over the spirited Afghanistan team.

Kohli, in search of early wickets, went for an early DRS call in the third over after an LBW appeal from Mohammed Shami against Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai was turned down.

Shami bowled a full-length straight delivery to Zazai and hit him on his pads before going up in appeal. However, umpire Aleem Dar wasn’t interested. However, Kohli opted for the DRS after discussing the call with the bowler and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni.

Nonetheless, replays showed the ball pitched outside the line of the leg-stump, not much by only a whisker. The third umpire ruled the decision as umpire’s call and the on-field decision of not outstayed.

Virat Kohli wasn’t quite satisfied with the replays and went straight up to the umpire and pleaded to him with folded hands. Kohli’s animated gesture has sparked a meme fest on social media with cricket fans using the viral photo to depict several real-life relatable moments.

