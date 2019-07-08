New Delhi: Ace sprinter Hima Das bagged her second international gold inside a week after she won the women’s 200m race at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland Sunday.

Braving a sore back, the sprinter from Assam clocked 23.97 seconds to win the gold while Kerala runner V.K. Vismaya grabbed silver with a timing of 24.06 seconds.

National record holder Muhammed Anas also won gold in the men’s 200m race with a timing of 21.18 seconds.

Hima had clocked 23.65 seconds July 4 to bag the gold in her first competitive 200m race of the year at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix, also in Poland. Vismaya had finished third in that race with a personal best time of 23.75 seconds.

World junior champion Hima has a personal best of 23.10 seconds, which she clocked last year.