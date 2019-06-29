Mumbai: Actors Himansh Kohli and Pia Bajpiee braved -3 degree temperature to shoot for the music video of the single ‘Tera Shehar’ in Armenia.

The team had initially planned to shoot in Georgia, but they then felt Georgia had been explored earlier in Hindi film songs. Armenia was relatively unexplored, and its locations were found fit for the story they were trying to tell through the song about love and loss.

‘Tera Shehar’ is sung by Mohd. Kalam, penned by Manoj Muntashir, composed by Amaal Mallik and directed by Shabby Singh.

Of the experience of shooting the song in Armenia in March, Himansh said in a statement: “Shooting in -3 degrees was definitely challenging. All of us felt a bit under the weather. Director Shabby had fever for three days but he did not compromise on the vision that we had for the song. Male actors have it easy. They usually have a jacket on them. For women, it’s challenging. It was commendable of Pia to go about her work in a professional manner without complaining even once.”

Pia said: “I was told that it’s cold only in the mornings and at night time. So I hadn’t packed sufficient clothes that could keep me warm. Initially, I was not supposed to wear the long coats that you will see me wearing in the video but then they realised how difficult it was for me. So I got to wear a coat or two but for the last shot where I am seen running in a bridal gown, I couldn’t sport a coat over the gown and I just had to pull it off in one take.”

The song is produced by Manoj Muntashir Productions and R-Chills Music and is presented by T-Series.

