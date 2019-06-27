Mumbai: ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved actresses of the telly industry.

Hina is one of Indian television industry’s highest paid actresses. The diva often shares motivational pictures and videos on her Instagram. Besides her hectic schedule, the actress takes time out to travel around the world.

Hina was recently on a Euro trip and shared some cute photos of her to make sure her fans remained updated.

Hina shared a series of pictures where she can be seen striking a pose with a cat named Lucy. ‘Meet Lucy… #SwissDiaries’, sharing the photos she wrote.

Sporting in a bright yellow quilted jacket paired up with the multicoloured headband. Apart from that one thing that is grabbing attention is the grumpy cute cat.

Born in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, she belongs to a family of four – her parents, herself and her younger brother Aamir Khan, who is the owner of a travel agency company. She completed her Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2009 at the CCA School of Management, Gurgaon, Delhi.

On Professional front, the actress was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’.

PNN/Agencies