The Hindi film industry has brought many reel life couples into real life. Onscreen chemistry has often transpired to love and actors who once were just costars became husband and wife.

Here is a list of such onscreen couples who tied the knot in real life.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Hema Malini was once the ‘Dream Girl’ of the Hindi film industry while Dharmendra the megastar ruling everyone’s hearts. The couple’s chemistry was visible in the superhit film ‘Sholay’. Dharmendra who was already married, divorced his wife then tied the knot with Hema Malini. It has been more than three decades and the couple is still married.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for more than four decades. The ‘golden couple’ of the Hindi film industry have been going strong as ever and their relationship has been an inspiration to many.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012. One of Hindi film’s power couples, Saif and Kareena also have a kid together named Taimur who himself is already making headlines in newspapers.

Ajay Devgan and Kajol

Kajol and Ajay Devgn started off as friends before their friendship bloomed into pure love. The couple has been sharing a strong bond for 17 years now and despite Kajol’s miscarriage or rumours of Ajay’s affair with Kangana Ranaut, their relationship still endures.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most successful couples of the Hindi film industry. Although Twinkle has stopped appearing in mainstream films, she still remains a person of interest through her writings and social media image.

