Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Kaira Advani starrer ‘Kabir Singh’ is in headlines these days because of its intriguing trailer and heartwarming music. The film is set to release June 21.

Recently the poster of the film has appeared in which Shahid-Kaira can be seen kissing. Actually, this is not the first time that a movie poster featuring a kiss was released. But most of the film posters which featured kissing scenes have not been able to show any magic at the box office.

Today we are going to tell you about some films which feature kissing in their posters.

Ki &Ka

The Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer film was released in 2016. The film was directed by R. Balki. It is generally believed that women should take care of household chores while men should earn money by working outside. But what if this is reversed? ‘Ki and Ka’ is based on this premise. In the film poster, Arjun and Kareena are seen kissing.

Befikre

Ranbir Singh and Vaani Kapoor starrer ‘Befikre’ was released in 2016. There was a lot of kissing scenes between the lead actors which was also seen in the poster. Music of the film was a big hit but the film itself failed to impress the audience.

Kites

The Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut and Barbara Mori starrer film ‘Kites’ was released in 2010. Hrithik and Barbara were seen kissing in the posters.

Despite this, the film failed to create magic at the box office. Although critics were impressed with the movie, it wasn’t well received by fans.

Jalebi

This 2018 release features Riya Chakraborty and Varun Mitra. In the poster of the film, both stars were seen kissing. Some of the songs in the film were hits, but the film flopped.