One-sided and unrequited love not just affects ordinary citizens but Hindi film superstars as well. So here are some real life tragic love stories that we have compiled featuring some of your favourite stars.

Take a look!

Actress Jiah Khan and actor Sooraj Pancholi were in a relationship but Sooraj never seemed serious about this relationship. Jiah approached Sooraj for marriage but the actor refused to do so. Later Jiah committed suicide for which police investigated the matter. Jiah’s family believes that Sooraj is responsible for the death of their daughter.

Another 90’s actress, Sulakshana Pandit, loved Sanjeev Kumar and it was her who proposed to him for marriage but Sanjeev turned her down because he loved Hema Malini. Later Pandit lost her mental balance. It is said that Sanjeev’s death led to the weakest part of her life and she quit acting and also broke her relationship with the outside world. Sulakshana is around 70 years old now.

Producer and director Guru Dutt was also a victim of unilateral love. Though he was married, he fell in love with actress Waheeda Rehman whom he had launched in films. Gita Dutt, wife of Guru Dutt, was reportedly very disturbed by the growing closeness between Guru and Waheeda. When Waheeda heard this, she decided neither she would meet Guru nor will sign any film with him. This decision broke Guru’s heart and citing which he started drinking too much. After this, Guru Dutt ended his life by hanging himself.

Actor Sanjeev Kumar was also a victim of one sided love. While working in the film industry, he fell in love with dream girl of Hindi cinema, Hema Malini. The actor had also sent her a marriage proposal, but Hema was in love with Dharmendra. That’s why the actress turned down Sanjeev. This decision of Hema, broke him and he decided to never marry anyone. He died in 1985 from a heart attack at the age of 47.

Birthday boy Karan Johar reportedly had feelings for Twinkle Khanna. But Khanna, who married Akshay Kumar, rejected Johar’s advances.

PNN/Agencies