Bhubaneswar: A Hindu delegation from Pakistan which visited Bhubaneswar Monday, made a fervent appeal to the Government of Pakistan to defuse tensions and give Hindus a peaceful life.

The delegation urged Islamabad, “Don’t indulge in any blame game and together move ahead on the path of peace and prosperity. The delegation visited the Jagannath temple in Puri, Sun temple in Konark and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha International Centre (OIC) and the Omkar Nath Mission (ONM) facilitated their visits to the shrines and felicitated them at Kriya Yoga Ashram here Monday.

The team met Swami Kinkar Vitthal Ramanuj Maharaj, founder of Omkarnath Mission, who gave his blessings to the delegation and described the immense effect of Sanatan Hindu Dharma to bring peace.

ONM national president Priyanath Chattopadhyay, former MP Tathagatha Satpathy, Chairman of Odisha International Centre Paresh Nayak and others felicitated the Hindu team’s representatives.

Seven eminent persons were honoured with National integration award. They are Arup Patnaik, Subash Chauhan, Binayak Rath, Namita Panda, Sudhanshu Deo, Prashant Kumar Sahoo, Rajan Chaudhary.

Tathagatha Satpathy said, “I have the good fortune of visiting three cities of Pakistan — Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad — and one thing I must mention is that people of Pakistan actually love those who come from India. They show immense love to them.

“Unfortunately, in places like Odisha which is no way affected from partition, people have hatred for Pakistan. I hope that India comes to a stage where it will be able to shed hatred. No religion created good human beings; a good human being is created only by the love and affection for others,” he added.

PNN