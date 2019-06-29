Berhampur: The police here have issued NSA notice (no-2/19) against dreaded criminal Sunil Behera who has more than 25 cases pending against him at different police stations of Ganjam district.

Additional superintendent of police Prabhat Routray informed that Sunil had been served the NSA notice and his family had been intimated about this development against him. Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange is said to have written to the government to use NSA against Sunil Behera.

Sunil has been lodged in Berhampur circle jail after Gosaninuagaon police arrested him while he was terrorising people at the railway station with crude bombs.

He is a history-sheeter and has a number of cases including murder, loot and ransom among others pending against him at various police stations.

It may be mentioned here that the National Security Act (NSA) was promulgated September 23, 1980 during the regime of Indira Gandhi government.

Under this Act, an individual can be detained for up to 12 months without any charge. But the state government needs to be intimated that a person has been detained under the NSA. The person detained under the National Security Act can be held up to 10 days without being told the charges against him.

PNN